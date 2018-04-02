Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Career Education (CECO) Stock Price

Headlines about Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Career Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3512105344131 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Career Education alerts:

Shares of CECO opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $908.21, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 2.56. Career Education has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Career Education had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Career Education’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,141 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $543,668.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Career Education (CECO) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-career-education-ceco-stock-price.html.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.