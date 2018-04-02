Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Share Price

News headlines about Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Echo Global Logistics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2010268578944 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

ECHO opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $773.48, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $303,151.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $524,743.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,389 shares of company stock worth $3,138,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

