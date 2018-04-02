Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Price

Media stories about Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Integrated Device Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.1322450444107 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4,044.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. Integrated Device Technology has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDTI shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In other news, VP Mario Montana sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $809,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,384.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,500. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

