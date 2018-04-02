Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Stock Price

News articles about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5241558659594 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.24. The company had a trading volume of 427,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7,930.24, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

