Myers Industries (MYE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.02

Headlines about Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Myers Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7581359357212 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo raised shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Myers Industries has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $643.76, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,185. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

