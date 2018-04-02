Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News headlines about Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Utah Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3840771290554 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.94, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $60,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $54,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,849.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,907 shares of company stock worth $847,148. Insiders own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

