Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock Price

News articles about SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SS&C Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4213877816162 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. 846,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,083.71, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

