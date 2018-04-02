Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axovant Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1731728330891 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 227,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Axovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.36, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.40.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group lowered Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

