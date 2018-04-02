News articles about Cobra Electronics (NASDAQ:COBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cobra Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.6375168187641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cobra Electronics (COBR) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cobra-electronics-cobr-stock-price.html.

Cobra Electronics Company Profile

Cobra Electronics Corporation is a designer and marketer of two-way mobile communications and mobile navigation products in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company operates through the Cobra Consumer Electronics (Cobra) business segment, which sells under the COBRA brand name, and Performance Products Limited (PPL) business segment, which sells under the SNOOPER brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Cobra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.