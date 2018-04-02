Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dover (DOV) Share Price

Media coverage about Dover (NYSE:DOV) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dover earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4339338276816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $95.87. 1,120,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15,167.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $109.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Dover news, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,601,761.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

