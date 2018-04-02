Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EnPro Industries (NPO) Share Price

News stories about EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnPro Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4231586251425 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE NPO opened at $77.38 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.87, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.10 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.39%. sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other EnPro Industries news, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.54 per share, with a total value of $75,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,453.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

