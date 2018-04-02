Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Price

Media stories about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.4602196511286 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,681.32, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $1,093,545.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 18,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.52, for a total transaction of $3,596,375.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,912,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

