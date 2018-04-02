Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Templeton Dragon Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.6802284605709 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE TDF opened at $22.24 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,083.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 171,803 shares of company stock worth $3,916,108 and sold 71,068 shares worth $1,631,725.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund invests in certain China A shares, through its investment in China Opportunities Fund, Ltd. (China Fund). It invests in various sectors, including oil, gas and consumable fuels; aerospace and defense; auto components; automobiles; banks; beverages; capital markets; chemicals; communications equipment; construction and engineering; distributors; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; healthcare providers and services; hotels, restaurants and leisure; household durables; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; information technology (IT) services; machinery; marine; media; paper and forest Products, and Pharmaceuticals.

