Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.8564517495766 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of TIF traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,997. The stock has a market cap of $12,136.93, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $2,718,180.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Marquis sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $508,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,124,730 and have sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tiffany-co-tif-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.