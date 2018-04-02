Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price

News coverage about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6674211117993 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BAM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37,415.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank set a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

