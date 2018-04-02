Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Essex Property Trust (ESS) Share Price

Press coverage about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3888152827165 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.00. 404,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15,894.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $111,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-essex-property-trust-ess-share-price.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.