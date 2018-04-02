Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Medtronic (MDT) Share Price

News coverage about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medtronic earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.5952692348416 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Medtronic to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.27 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,405. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108,728.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,913,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,469 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,054. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

