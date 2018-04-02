Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OGE Energy (OGE) Stock Price

Press coverage about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9959564262672 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,189. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $6,544.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

