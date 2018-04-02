Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Stock Price

News stories about Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Bell earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9660880197812 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CBB stock remained flat at $$13.85 during trading hours on Monday. 26,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,398. The firm has a market cap of $587.16, a P/E ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 1.55. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $427.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.31 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 51,723 shares in the company, valued at $747,397.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $386,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,334 shares of company stock worth $110,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

