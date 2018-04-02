CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CM Finance earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5445671129374 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CMFN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The stock has a market cap of $112.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.12. CM Finance has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CM Finance had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 63.54%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. equities research analysts expect that CM Finance will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CMFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS cut CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

