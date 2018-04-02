Enviva Partners (EVA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News articles about Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enviva Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.4505467592141 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $721.99, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $161.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.80%. research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

