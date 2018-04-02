HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HomeStreet earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8502725191153 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on HomeStreet to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 target price on HomeStreet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $770.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $204,761.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,082.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,414 shares of company stock valued at $426,792. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

