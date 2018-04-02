Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Share Price

Media headlines about Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5762637592167 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.08, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

