Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4141592274217 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a $46.75 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.16. 136,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,577. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14,386.70, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.46). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

