Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cowen (COWN) Share Price

Headlines about Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cowen earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1094678100979 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $388.84, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.27. Cowen has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.98 million. Cowen had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Cowen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $23.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nomura upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

