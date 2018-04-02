Intralinks (NYSE:IL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Intralinks (NYSE:IL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intralinks earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.1590453188101 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IL remained flat at $$13.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intralinks has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.72.

Intralinks Company Profile

Intralinks Holdings, Inc is a technology provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for secure enterprise content collaboration within and among organizations. The Company’s cloud-based solutions enable organizations to manage, control, track, search, exchange and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall.

