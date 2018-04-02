Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Stock Price

News stories about Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Motorcar Parts of America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 44.8872256841444 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,188. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

