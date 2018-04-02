Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vista Outdoor earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9425618642453 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.77, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.45. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.98 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-vista-outdoor-vsto-stock-price.html.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.