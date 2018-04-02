Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Share Price

News articles about Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Brick Partners earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5113274342297 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.53, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.53. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates in the real estate industry. The Company operates through two segments. The builder operations segment includes its controlled builders results, which include building and selling single-family detached homes and townhomes that are designed and built to meet local customer preferences, and the sale of lots.

