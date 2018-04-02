Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8892438238456 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.80. 206,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,624. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,227.53, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 21.38%. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a $1.047 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.