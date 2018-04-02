Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the casino operator an impact score of 45.4729680369007 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

LVS traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. 1,523,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,720.60, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

