Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Omega Flex (OFLX) Share Price

News articles about Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omega Flex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.7851339546899 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Omega Flex stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $656.99, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.08. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

