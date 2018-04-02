Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shopify Inc (US) earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6759721477288 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr cut shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify Inc (US) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,634. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12,443.67, a PE ratio of -288.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

