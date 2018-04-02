Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7953869319554 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,399. The company has a market capitalization of $6,177.80, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes).

