AC Immune (ACIU) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AC Immune earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8462419817022 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AC Immune from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $10.34 on Monday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.05, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.63.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases.

