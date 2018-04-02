Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Icon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 47.4804947079308 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.30. 350,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6,389.13, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. Icon has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $124.65.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

