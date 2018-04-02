Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect USA Technologies (USAT) Share Price

Headlines about USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USA Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4705180416437 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:USAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. 287,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,077. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $482.61, a P/E ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.59.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million. equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

