Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Share Price

News headlines about BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4537266560576 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $13.10 on Monday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

