Cenovus Energy (CVE) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

News articles about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6431184817613 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10,493.87, a P/E ratio of -419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

