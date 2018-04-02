Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Price

News stories about Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiesta Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.7843037056517 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FRGI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 42,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $504.18, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director Jack A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,778.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia bought 176,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $2,933,344.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,075,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,020,603.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 186,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,194 and have sold 941 shares valued at $17,673. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-fiesta-restaurant-group-frgi-stock-price.html.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.