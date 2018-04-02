Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price

News articles about Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Wireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.7318202993061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

SWIR opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.54, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.78.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Sierra Wireless had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $183.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

