Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Share Price

Media headlines about Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Toll Brothers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.9419710128772 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6,648.91, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,785 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,846.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $813,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,836.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,950 shares of company stock worth $4,910,012. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

