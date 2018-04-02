Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

News headlines about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7548175201199 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of VRSK traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,408. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,162.14, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.09 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 104,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $10,972,565.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,103.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 96,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $10,184,960.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,103.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,141 shares of company stock worth $112,216 and sold 401,642 shares worth $41,814,853. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

