Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Adient (NYSE:ADNT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adient earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5001888109163 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 904,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Adient has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,578.71, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.37.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.79). Adient had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Adient will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $247,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at $353,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-adient-adnt-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.