Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price

News coverage about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baidu earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3321541607179 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,501. The company has a market cap of $77,393.37, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. Baidu has a 52 week low of $171.17 and a 52 week high of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

