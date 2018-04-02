Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Stock Price

Media stories about Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Covenant Transportation Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 47.1233842547551 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVTI shares. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covenant Transportation Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

CVTI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.30. 79,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,435. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.78, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Ray Parker sold 68,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,230,086.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,103.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,282 in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-covenant-transportation-group-cvti-stock-price.html.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.