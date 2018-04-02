Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Donegal Group (DGICA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4842583308528 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGICA. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on Donegal Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,568. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $445.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

