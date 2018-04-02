Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect General Electric (GE) Share Price

News stories about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.7828460153112 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,083,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,981,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

