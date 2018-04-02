Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rigel Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9212060679134 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.28, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-rigel-pharmaceuticals-rigl-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.