Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexandria Real Estate Equities earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2487019459616 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,196. The firm has a market cap of $12,643.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $298.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.37 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In related news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $3,761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,358 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Richardson sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,972 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,618 shares of company stock worth $8,935,609. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

